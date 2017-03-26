Empire star Terrence Howard opened up about his violent divorce. In fact, the actor shared the mistakes he made in the past and how he planned to move forward.

Speaking to People, the actor shared how imperfect he was in past relationships.

“I’ve made terrible mistakes throughout my life,” Howard shared. “I was dragging baggage with me that was crippling me mentally and physically. But I finally feel I can put that to rest. I can breathe again.”

Howard had been exposed to violence since he was very young. At the age of two, he was witness to his father stabbing a man as they were waiting in a Cleveland mall to see Santa Claus. As a result, Howard’s father served 11 months in prison and his mother filed for divorce. Coming from a dysfunctional family, Howard struggled in his relationships.

“My dad whooped me everyday until I was 14,” the actor shared. He also recalled what it was like living in the projects.

He said, “The kids would do horrible things to animals in the neighborhood. I’d try and save them and take the beating instead.”

But instead, Howard became the abusive one in his older age. In 2001, he admitted to hitting his first wife. And in 2013, his second wife filed a restraining order against the actor. She claimed he hit and kicked her during a family vacation. Even more, she said he threatened her life.

Since Howard’s mother died in 2008, the actor has spent his time self-reflecting on his past. “I was raised believing the man is in charge, but I’ve realized marriage should be an equal partnership,” Howard shared.

It was not until his third marriage that he cleaned up his act. “Two weeks after meeting Mira, I gathered up things associated with my past and found a nice hill and buried them all there,” Howard said. A week later, he proposed to her. Howard said how she settled him. While the two did briefly split, they reunited and now have two children together, Qirin and Hero. Howard has five children altogether.

“Our marriage is effortless,” Mira added. “Relationships are hard work, but we really don’t fight.”

They say third time is the charm. But Howard acknowledged that everything takes time.

“I still have growing to do,” Howard said. “I just hope the mistakes I make now are smarter mistakes.”