Test these 10 recipes with us on St. Patrick’s Day!

While some of us aren’t Irish, it doesn’t stop us from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Mar. 17 with some good food to go with our drinks.

Rather than sitting at the bar with your Happy Hour nachos, we suggest going to the store and buying fresh ingredients for these recipes.

From classic stews to a fresh take on Shepherd’s pies, just skimming at the ingredients makes our stomachs grumble.

We also love the incorporation of Guinness in some of these recipes that just enhances the dishes. And since these recipes calls for similar ingredients, we’re fans of not wasting produce.

Whether you’re single or a family of four, these foods provide plenty of leftovers to continue the Irish spirit past Friday.

Now, if only we can stop our siblings from taking more than their share of our Irish nachos.

Note: For some of these recipes, feel free to substitute the potato with sweet potatoes for a healthy kick.