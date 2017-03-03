‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson investigated for sex assault, spearheaded by Leah Remini

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual assault against That 70’s Show alum Danny Masterson and the investigation was reportedly spearheaded by former Scientologist Leah Remini.

According to Tony Ortega, who has reported on the inner workings of Scientology for several years and now runs the site Underground Bunker, law enforcement officials began investigating Masterson after the alleged victims made the sexual assault claims when speaking to Remini.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson,” a statement from the department read. “Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.”

There was also reportedly a cover up by The Church of Scientology regarding the accusations.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that on Remini’s A&E series titled Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath she detailed how the church pretty much stops at nothing to protect its celebrity members and tries to discredit any alleged victims.

A rep for Masterson has since released the following statement to THR:

We are aware of [the alleged victim’s] 16-year-old allegations. It was only after [the alleged victim] was in contact with Leah Remini that she made allegations of sexual assault by Mr. Masterson. The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their 6 year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least 3 other famous actors and musicians.

When Danny ended the relationship she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him. In fact, we are informed by the Church that the only demand [alleged victim’s] made of the Church after Danny broke up with her was asking for their help to intervene so the breakup would not be permanent.

We are aware also that approximately 14 years ago a woman referred to in the blog made allegations of sexual assault and that the LADP [sic] interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit. Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [alleged victim’s] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini.

The 40-year-old Masterson has been married to singer and actress Bijou Phillips since 2011.