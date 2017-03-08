‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Attack on Central City’

The Feb. 28 episode of The Flash found the team celebrating the fact that they had defeated Grodd. However, they soon find out that this was not the case. Grodd had used Gypsy in order to get her to open a breach and attack The Flash. Now knowing Grodd is on Earth-1, the team had to work to stop him once and for all.

In addition to Grodd coming to the city, Harry dealt with H.R.’s peppy attitude while his daughter, Jesse, announced she would be staying on Earth-1 to be with Wally. It was clear he was not happy with the news, but appeared to back off since they were adults. But then Wally finds out a secret Harry has been keeping from Jesse.

However, we do not know for sure he is telling the truth, something Jesse knows very well.

This episode saw the team working to figure out a different way to stop Grodd from attacking the city and making the future Barry saw come true. In a stunning ending, we also saw a return that will make Barry’s need to keep the future from happening grow even more.