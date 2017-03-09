Tom Brady creates meal delivery service with vegan company

Tom Brady has created a meal delivery service with Purple Carrot that might have Patriots fans curious if they can tackle the quarterback’s diet.

The Super Bowl MVP joined forces with the vegan company to create plant-based meals.

Not only is the meals limited in refined sugars, there’s a lack of soy and processed ingredients.

Purple Carrot already has images of Brady, promoting the TB12 performance meals on its website.

“Eating meals like these is what has helped me stay at the top of my game,” Brady stated.

The father of three told CNBC, “Whether that’s in the gym, on the field, or at work. We want to inspire everyone — not just athletes — to be their best and I think these meals will be a big step in that direction.”

Purple Carrot’s CEO, Andy Levitt, also debunked the myth that the service only appeals to vegans. The service attracts 82 percent, who are omnivorous, Levitt notes.

At $78 a week, the delivery service provides three meals a day with two servings included. That means you can romance the Gisele Bündchen in your life … one plant-based meal at a time.

A few sample meals include white lentil risotto, a Ramen bowl with charred broccolini and crispy turnip cakes with quinoa.

We've partnered w/ Tom Brady to make it easier for ppl to discover the benefits of eating more plants. https://t.co/Lq00UJ594D #EatLikeAGOAT pic.twitter.com/YGPopcMIPa — Purple Carrot (@PurpleCarrotXO) March 8, 2017

The meal program is aligned with the 39-year-old’s cookbook, TB12 Nutrition Manual, which sold out last year at $200 a pop.

Although the service seems pricey, that hasn’t stopped Brady’s fans from adopting his philosophies.

