Tom Cruise said he cannot practice Scientology faith openly, rode in bulletproof car

One of Scientology’s most prominent members, Tom Cruise, has said in the past that because of certain people he could not practice his faith openly and had to ride in a bulletproof car.

Cruise’s supposed claim about that came to light as a new book about former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing and written by Stephen Galloway titled Leading Lady, is due out next month.

In an excerpt from the upcoming book, Galloway said that Cruise’s religion one time affected his professional career and that’s when he got angry and made the admission.

“Only once did Cruise’s beliefs affect his professional relationships: during a confrontation with Goldwyn,” Galloway revealed.

Galloway writes that the incident took place in 2003 with Paramount studio executive John Goldwyn, who was divorcing and in a custody battle with his Scientology wife, Colleen Camp. Paramount Pictures is of course home to the Mission Impossible franchises Cruise stars in. Galloway said that the couple’s divorce papers were shown to the actor who became irate when thought that Goldwyn was trying to start a campaign against The Church of Scientology.

On Wednesday, Goldwyn himself explained to Page Six what Cruise said to him during their confrontation.

“Tom got very upset because he thought I was launching a campaign against Scientology and he felt I was persecuting him for his religion,” Goldwyn revealed. “Tom was rabid about it and said, ‘It’s because of people like you that I have to ride in a bulletproof car and why I cannot practice my faith openly.’”

Goldwyn went on to say that Lansing stepped in diffused the situation. Cruise calmed down and they talked about what was really going on with the divorce settlement and proceedings.

“‘Hold tight,’” Goldwyn recalls Cruise saying. “Within 24 hours we were done. Tom Cruise was responsible for bringing my divorce to a close. It is a great Hollywood story.”

Today, Cruise is the most recognizable face of the religion, a religion that has garnered headlines recently for the wrong reasons. Leah Remini’s A&E show recently aired and revealed wrongdoings that have allegedly gone on in the church. As we reported, the show was just renewed for a second season.

Galloway’s book will be available April 25.