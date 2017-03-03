Tom Hanks sends coffee to journalists in White House

The press has found an unlikely supporter in actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks, 60, gifted the White House press corps with a new espresso machine. A note the actor had written read, “To the White House Press Corps, Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”

Excited members of the press corps took to Twitter and thanked Hanks for the new coffee machine.

Thankx to @tomhanks for the new coffee machine for the schlubs in the WH press room. pic.twitter.com/DHVhowzd3L — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 2, 2017

Here is the note @tomhanks sent with the coffee machine pic.twitter.com/vFo4m1OXxf — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) March 2, 2017

BREAKING: White House press corps receives brand-new espresso machine from @tomhanks. Come for the coffee… stay for his note. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cirbLKHEt0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 2, 2017

According to CNN, this isn’t Hanks’ first time giving the gift of a hot cup of joe to the White House press team. Hanks first began sending coffee machines to the press in 2004 after a visit to the White House where he learned that the press corps didn’t have any coffee making equipment. That espresso machine came with a note saying, “I hope this machine will make the 24 hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things. Tom Hanks.”

In 2010, Hanks sent the White House press a new machine to replace the first one, which he learned the press corps hadn’t been using properly. After seeing that the machine wasn’t being thoroughly cleaned, Hanks reportedly said, “Let me see what I can do for the poor slobs of the fourth estate.”