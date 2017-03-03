Tom Hanks sends coffee to journalists in White House

Screenshot via Youtube

Tom Hanks sends coffee to journalists in White House
March 03 11:51 2017

The press has found an unlikely supporter in actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks, 60, gifted the White House press corps with a new espresso machine. A note the actor had written read, “To the White House Press Corps, Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part.”

Excited members of the press corps took to Twitter and thanked Hanks for the new coffee machine.

According to CNN, this isn’t Hanks’ first time giving the gift of a hot cup of joe to the White House press team. Hanks first began sending coffee machines to the press in 2004 after a visit to the White House where he learned that the press corps didn’t have any coffee making equipment. That espresso machine came with a note saying, “I hope this machine will make the 24 hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things. Tom Hanks.”

In 2010, Hanks sent the White House press a new machine to replace the first one, which he learned the press corps hadn’t been using properly. After seeing that the machine wasn’t being thoroughly cleaned, Hanks reportedly said, “Let me see what I can do for the poor slobs of the fourth estate.”





view more articles

About Article Author

Jorie Goins
Jorie Goins

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Miley Cyrus attends Alexander Wang after party wearing only nipple pasties

Kathy Griffin hoping to approve new ‘Fashion Police’ co-host

Beyonce laughs off pregnancy rumors when ‘Today Show’ co-host Savannah Guthrie directly asks (Video)