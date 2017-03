It’s Friday and there’s tons of fun, drama and probably some sex in the mix tonight on TV. Tonight is the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, plus over on Disney we get the new Tangled short.

Here’s what’s on tonight –

ABC has new Last Man Standing and Dr. Ken, followed by Shark Tank and 20/20: A Boy Named Lucas.



It’s all new over on CBS with MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods.

It’s the end of an era tonight on The CW with the 2-hour series finale of The Vampire Diaries.

Fox has a repeat of Rosewood followed by a new Sleepy Hollow.

On NBC we get a new Grimm followed by Dateline NBC: Finding Sarah Goode.

And for kids of all ages tonight on Disney catch Tangled: The Series – Tangled Before Ever After (2017).