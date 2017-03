The Chicago crossover event is finally here tonight on TV! The 4-show extravaganza introduces the newest show Chicago Justice. Not a fan, no problem! The lineup is chock full of goodies for everyone!

Starting over on ABC we start with The Goldbergs and Modern Family, followed by Part II of When We Rise.

Then on CBS we get new Hunted and Criminal Minds followed by a repeat of Bull.

Arrow and The 100 are new on The CW.

Fox has a repeat of Lethal Weapon followed by a new Star.

It’s all Chicago over on NBC with Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and the premiere of Chicago Justice.

Syfy has The Magicians and The Expanse.

And over on USA we have an all new Suits.