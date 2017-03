Good morning and welcome to your Daylight Savings edition of Tonight on TV. Did you remember to spring forward if you live in a state that changes time? If so, then you’ll likely be remembering to make sure your DVR records your shows! To help you out, we put together the new episodes airing tonight. So relax and enjoy your Sunday evening with your favorite program.

ABC is full with America’s Funniest Home Videos, Once Upon a Time, Time After Time and American Crime.

AMC is new with The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

Bravo is airing The Real Housewives of Atlanta and First Family of Hip Hop.

CBS is all new with 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, Madam Secretary and Elementary.

Cooking Channel has an episode of Dinner at Tiffani’s.

E! will air new episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Arrangement.

Head over to Food Network for Guy’s Grocery Games and two episodes of Spring Baking Championship.

Join Fox for The Simpsons, Making History, Family Guy and The Last Man on Earth.

HBO will air Big Little Lies, Girls and Crashing.

NBC has a lineup of Little Big Shots, Chicago Justice and Shades of Blue.

Showtime has two new episodes with Homeland and Billions.

Starz is airing a brand new Black Sails.