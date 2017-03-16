Tonight on TV: March 16 – Grey’s Anatomy, Superstore, Chicago Med, NCAA Basketball

Through the decades Thursday night has been an amazing mix of emotions, and tonight on TV is no different.

Back on this day in 1965 we were watching The Fugitive, while in 1975 it was The Six Million Dollar Man 2-part series introducing The Bionic Woman. Then in 1985 we watched The Love Boat and Diff’rent Strokes. Still not familiar? How about the original TGIT (except on NBC) with Friends, Seinfeld and ER back in 1995? Back in 2005 we were watching Survivor, Lost and The West Wing.

And tonight here’s what we’re watching:

TGIT on ABC it gets steamy with Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch.

CBS is all about basketball with the First Round NCAA Basketball Tournament. At 8 p.m. it’s Mount St. Mary’s vs. Villanova followed by Virginia Tech vs. Wisconsin.

Over on The CW it’s a repeat of The Vampire Diaries finale. Catch our best and worst moments of the finale here, along with our ranking of characters.

FOX has special guests Michelle Obama and Julie Bowen on MasterChef Junior followed by an all new Kicking and Screaming.

Then on NBC Superstore is new followed by a repeat of the premiere of Trial & Error. At 9 p.m. it’s all new with Chicago Med and The Blacklist: Redemption.

MTV has a new Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘n Out.

USA has a new Colony.

FX has an all new Baskets.

Not watching basketball, how about some hockey over on NHL Network with Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals.



Over on Crackle we get their original scripted drama Snatch starring Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), Ed Westwick (Wicked City, Gossip Girl), Luke Pasqualino (Skins, The Borgias) and Dougray Scott (Fear the Walking Dead, Doctor Who). Stream it online here – http://www.crackle.com/snatch