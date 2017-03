If you’re keeping your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations indoors there’s plenty to watch tonight on TV including March Madness on 4 channels, Charles Manson and just three episodes left of Grimm.

ABC has new Last Man Standing, Dr. Ken and Truth and Lies: The Family Manson – The 1969 murders of seven people by members of Charles Manson’s cult.

The NCAA Basketball Tournament is on CBS with Wichita State vs. Dayton followed by Northern Kentucky vs. Kentucky.

Over on The CW it’s all new The Originals followed by a new Reign.

FOX starts with a repeat of Rosewood followed by a new Sleepy Hollow.

On NBC we get an all new Grimm followed by Dateline NBC: Haunting.

Want more March Madness?

TBS has Troy vs. Duke and Marquette vs. South Carolina.

TNT has UC Davis vs. Kansas and Michigan State vs. Miami

truTV has Kansas State vs. Cincinnati and Kent State vs. UCLA