Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Tonight on TV: March 2 – Chicago Med, MasterChef Junior, Riverdale
March 02 09:16 2017

Who’s excited for new Thursday shows Tonight on TV? Honestly, I’m not terribly upset TGIT isn’t new since we get plenty of drama with Riverdale and the conclusion of the Chicago crossover event and I think Blake finally broke Adam on The Voice. We’ll have to tune in to find out!

Here’s tonight’s lineup –

Over on ABC, we start with People Behind the Story on When We Rise before they air Night III.

CBS is all repeats, but with two Big Bang Theories, there’s still a great reason to tune in.
Supernatural and Riverdale are all new on The CW – I just have to comment on Archie’s red hair and overdone eye brows. It’s painful to look at. I get that’s his look, but creative license is still a thing.

FOX has adorable kids in the kitchen with special guest Mayim Bialik on MasterChef Junior followed by a new My Kitchen Rules.

On NBC we have night 3 of Blind Auditions on The Voice, the wrap up of the Chicago crossover with Chicago Med and an all new The Blacklist: Redemption.

And over on USA there’s an all new Colony.





