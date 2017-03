It is Monday and we’re gearing up for a week of exciting television. For this edition of Tonight on TV, we have everything from the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars to a full lineup on CBS. So sit back and enjoy the ride with these new episodes.

A&E is new with Bates Motel.

ABC has two new episodes beginning with Dancing With the Stars and Quantico.

Bravo is new with Vanderpump Rules and two episodes of Sweet Home Oklahoma.

Enjoy your night with CBS for Kevin Can Wait, Man with a Plan, Superior Donuts, 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion.

Head over to The CW for Supergirl and Jane The Virgin.

FOX has new episodes of 24: Legacy and APB.

Freeform has a night of Young & Hungry, Baby Daddy and The Twins: Happily Ever After?

NBC is new with The Voice and Taken.