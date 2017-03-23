Tonight on TV: March 23 – March Madness Sweet 16, Grey’s Anatomy, Superstore

The tensions are high tonight on TV and that’s just for March Madness! Blood pressures will be through the roof getting through TGIT, Blacklist Redemption and Masterchef Junior as well.

Here’s what’s on:

ABC has a new TGIT lineup with Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and The Catch. Maybe we’ll finally get something out of this sexual tension between Meredith and Riggs tonight. And answers about Amelia and Owen would be nice!

CBS has Round of 16 NCAA Basketball Tournament with Michigan vs. Oregon and Purdue vs. Kansas.

How well do you know the Sweet 16 teams? QUIZ: https://t.co/5F48mQmyYc pic.twitter.com/eiVPWTDXFC — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2017

De-stress over on the CW with repeats of repeats of Supernatural.

Over on FOX we have new MasterChef Junior and Kicking & Screaming.

NBC has all new Superstore, Powerless (it’s still on??)and The Blacklist: Redemption. Chicago Med is a repeat.

FX has an all new Baskets.

And there’s more Round of 16 NCAA Basketball Tournament over on TBS with West Virginia vs. Gonzaga and Xavier vs. Arizona.