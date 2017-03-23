Tonight on TV: March 23 – March Madness Sweet 16, Grey’s Anatomy, Superstore

Credit: ABC/Richard Cartwright
The tensions are high tonight on TV and that’s just for March Madness! Blood pressures will be through the roof getting through TGIT, Blacklist Redemption and Masterchef Junior as well.
Here’s what’s on:
How well do you know the Sweet 16 teams? QUIZ: https://t.co/5F48mQmyYc pic.twitter.com/eiVPWTDXFC
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2017
I am the editor-in-chief of TheCelebrityCafe.com. and FashionWeek.com.
