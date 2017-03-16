Top 10 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Irish

Credit: YouTube

Top 10 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Irish
March 16 17:23 2017
Prev1 of 11Next

It’s that time of year again where everything turns green and you question whether those drunk guys in the street are actually Irish or not. You guessed it! It’s St. Patrick’s Day!

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, puts the Irish back in the spotlight for a day of beer, corn beef and cabbage and a whole lot of potatoes.  St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, making it the perfect day for the Irish to call their own.

Those who are not Irish tend to celebrate, making it hard to decipher who actually has that heritage, including some of your favorite celebrities.

Sure, Liam Neeson and Niall Horan from One Direction are known Irishmen, but there are some other Irish celebrities that may shock you.

Intrigued to find out which celebrities have Irish blood in them?  Check out our list of the top 10 celebrities you didn’t know were Irish!

Prev1 of 11Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Emily Bruno
Emily Bruno

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘Rocky’ Broadway musical closing in August

Hines Ward to marry on Heinz Field next month

New game ‘Disney Fantasia: Music Evolved’ lets you step into the shoes of sorcerer Mickey

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.