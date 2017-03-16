Top 10 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Irish

It’s that time of year again where everything turns green and you question whether those drunk guys in the street are actually Irish or not. You guessed it! It’s St. Patrick’s Day!

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, puts the Irish back in the spotlight for a day of beer, corn beef and cabbage and a whole lot of potatoes. St. Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland, making it the perfect day for the Irish to call their own.

Those who are not Irish tend to celebrate, making it hard to decipher who actually has that heritage, including some of your favorite celebrities.

Sure, Liam Neeson and Niall Horan from One Direction are known Irishmen, but there are some other Irish celebrities that may shock you.

Intrigued to find out which celebrities have Irish blood in them? Check out our list of the top 10 celebrities you didn’t know were Irish!