Searching for that perfect combo of Irish-rock-drinking music this St. Patty’s? Here are our top 10 tracks to get your playlist off on the right foot.

Here we are. Another March. Another end of winter. Another excuse to wear green, pretend to be Irish and win yourself a massive hangover. It’s officially Saint Patrick’s Day season. You have the outfit – don’t lie, we know you picked it out a month ago. You have the booze or the pub picked out. What’s left? The music, of course. That’s where we come in.

Whether you are hosting the festivities this year, bartending at your local watering hole or just looking to bring a piece of the action to the office – you need some good tunes. This means the search is on for that perfect combination of Irish-rock-drinking music. Well, look no further. Here we have our top 10 tracks to get your playlist off on the right foot. There are a few old standbys, as well as some you may not have heard yet.

So kick back and enjoy another day – or weekend (or week) – of the somehow socially acceptable debauchery this St. Patty’s Day. Be safe out there and enjoy!