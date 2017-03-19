Top 11 animated characters you remember from your childhood and the voices behind them

Screenshot via YouTube

Top 11 animated characters you remember from your childhood and the voices behind them
March 19 11:09 2017
Prev1 of 12Next

Over the years, Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Scooby Doo have become animated favorites. People remember these characters for the laughs they caused and the memories they’ve helped make. But how often do audiences think about the actors behind the voices?

Part of movie magic is to never let the audience see how it’s done. So, it’s kind of a good thing that people don’t really think about how much an actor has to manipulate his voice to reach Mickey’s falsetto tone. Or that they don’t realize that animated boy characters like Tommy Pickles from Rugrats or Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents were actually played by women.

Voice actors have to do some crazy manipulations to fit their voices to their characters. They go through tricks, training and lots of hard work. In the end, they barely receive any recognition at all. Let’s fix that. Here are some of your favorite animated characters and the voices behind them.

Prev1 of 12Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Sckylar Gibby-Brown
Sckylar Gibby-Brown

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Pandora’s Box, Part II’

‘NCIS: New Orleans:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Pandora’s Box, Part II’

Ranking the champions of ‘The Challenge’ season 29

Ranking the champions of ‘The Challenge’ season 29

Who killed Wes? Ranking the possible suspects on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

Who killed Wes? Ranking the possible suspects on ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.