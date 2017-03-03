Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott welcome baby No. 5 (Photo)

Congrats are in order for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott as the couple welcomed their fifth child together on Thursday, March 2.

Spelling announced the happy news via Twitter and revealed that they had a baby boy who they named Beau.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family!” the actress tweeted along with a photo of little Beau’s hand in hers. “Please join us in welcoming Beau Dean McDermott.”

People noted that Beau arrived at 1:48 p.m., weighed in at 5 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 18½ inches long. He joins siblings Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5 and 4-year-old Finn.

As we reported, Spelling announced that she and McDermott were expecting again back in October and said while it was a “total surprise” she very happy about the news.

“It was a total surprise,” she said at the time. “But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.”

The couple has been married since 2006. In addition to his five children with Spelling, McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.