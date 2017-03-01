Tourist Gary from Oscars says change is possible after serving prison sentence

A guy named Gary Alan Coe from Chicago stole the show at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26 . His appearance at the awards ceremony came just three days after he was released from a California prison after serving 20 years of a life sentence for multiple felonies.

As we previously reported, a bus full of tourists stopped at the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars were being held and to their delight got to meet and mingle with the biggest stars in Hollywood. Coe was one of the tourists on the bus. He was trending online after he kissed Nicole Kidman’s hand and the Chicago Bulls offered him tickets to a game and Gino’s East wanted to give him free pizza.

On Monday, in an interview with ABC7 Chicago, Coe talked about his time in prison, his fiancee and religion.

“Change is possible,”he said. “It’s a sad day to be in prison for 20 years and not be able to be a dad, granddad to your children. You know what my son told me today, man, and I almost come to tears. He said he’s proud of me. So to hear your children say that they’re proud of me means the world to me.”

Vickie Vines was with her future husband at the Oscars. During the show host Jimmy Kimmel asked Denzel Washington to be the best man at Coe and Vines’ wedding. Anthony Anderson said that he would marry the couple, according to Yahoo.

Coe had been in prison for rape according to reports that have surfaced. He is still listed as a resident at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison at Corcoran.

The couple is planning on getting married in California over the summer. No word yet on whether Anderson will marry them.