Trailer Park: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is ready to charm viewers

Favorite film characters are back on the big screen this weekend. The sequel to the cult classic Trainspotting is entering theaters. Plus, a tale as old as time gets a new look as Disney’s 1991 classic Beauty and the Beast is revamped.

The love story of Belle and Beast is recreated with live action in Disney’s newest film, Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson plays Belle, a young woman taken captive by an angry beast living in a castle. The two form an unlikely relationship as she sees beyond his monstrous exterior. Dan Stevens co-stars as Beast in the PG romantic drama alongside Sir Ian McKellen, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Luke Evans, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Stanley Tucci and Ewan McGregor. The musical family film plays for two hours and nine minutes.



Over twenty years after the original Trainspotting, T2 Trainspotting is hitting theaters. It’s a homecoming for Mark in the one hour and twenty-seven minute drama which brings the old gang of Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie back together. Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle reprise their roles in the one hour and fifty-seven minute drama. It’s rated R for drugs, language, sex, nudity and violence.



A corporate office is turned upside down when a person comes over the PA system and tells the workers that someone must kill three people or six of them will die in The Belko Experiment. The coworkers turn on each other as they’re locked in a dangerous game with no way out. The horror film runs for one hour and twenty-eight minutes. It’s rated R for violence, language, sex and drugs.



The music scene of Austin, Texas, is the setting for the romantic drama Song to Song. The two hour and twenty-five minute film follows the relationships of two couples, two wannabe songwriters and a music executive and waitress, as they navigate through their love affair amidst the lure of rock ‘n’ roll. Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman star in the limited released film alongside Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender. The film is rated R for sex, nudity, drugs and language.



Like Beauty and the Beast, another set of popular 90’s children’s characters are making their way to the big screen next week. Power Rangers heads into theaters on March 24. The late 70’s TV show Chips was revamped and will also be available in theaters starting next Friday.

