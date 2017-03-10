Trailer Park: ‘Kong’ hopes to stronghold the box office

The intensity is high among this week’s new releases. Secrets are uncovered and people are running for their lives. King Kong returns to the big screen in a new heart pounding adventure.

A group of scientists and adventure seekers venture to an untapped, remote island in Kong: Skull Island. There, they come in contact with the gigantic and dangerous gorilla, Kong. Soon their mission for discovery becomes a battle for survival. The PG-13 adventure stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson and John C. Reilly. The action film is running in conventional, 3D and IMAX 3D theaters for one hour and fifty-eight minutes.



After being left a diary in a will, a mild-mannered, isolated man is forced to come to terms with his troubled past in The Sense of an Ending. The book brings to light secrets about his first love and best friend that he kept tucked away for years. The PG-13 drama runs for one hour and forty-eight minutes.



A woman, who is both a personal shopper and medium, struggles with the loss of her twin brother in Personal Shopper. Troubled by her brother’s recent death, she frequents his Paris home, searching for a sign from him. Kristen Stewart stars in the one hour and forty-five minute dramatic thriller. The film is rated R for language, sex, nudity and violence.



An evil, vindictive preacher torments and tortures the women of his church in Brimstone. He targets a young woman who was falsely accused of a crime. She refuses to become his victim and goes to great lengths to keep herself and her daughter safe. Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, Emilia Jones, Carice van Houten and Kit Harington star in the limited released western thriller. This limited released film runs for two hours and twenty-eight minutes. It’s rated R for violence, sex, nudity and language.



A filmmaker attempts to open the door to the inner workings of Scientology in My Scientology Movie. As he’s creating the documentary, he discovers that Scientology has turned the camera on him. The unrated film is playing in limited theaters for one hour and forty minutes.



A young woman from a family of veterinarians and vegetarians decides to follow in her family’s footsteps and heads to veterinary school in Raw. While there, she gets involved in a meat-eating hazing which opens up her appetite for animal flesh. The limited released horror film runs for one hour and thirty-eight minutes. It’s rated R for grisly images, sex, nudity, language and drugs.



King Kong may be planning to dominate the box office this weekend, but another beast is sure to give him a challenge next week. Disney’s highly-anticipated live action Beauty and the Beast is set to debut on March 17.

