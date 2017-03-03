Trailer Park: Wolverine claws his way back onto the big screen with ‘Logan’

Audiences can run through the gamut of emotions with the films entering theaters this weekend. Those looking for an action-packed adventure, an uplifting drama, a light-hearted comedy or a mystery will have something new to see. Marvel fan favorite Wolverine headlines a new X-Men film, Logan.

A fatigued Wolverine is hiding out near the Mexican border and taking care of a sick Professor X in Logan. His plan to isolate himself from society is turned upside down when a young mutant, chased by evil forces, heads into town. Hugh Jackman stars in the sci-fi adventure. The action film is running in conventional, 3D and IMAX 3D theaters for two hours and fifteen minutes. It’s rated R for violence, language and nudity.



A woman decides to attend her ex-boyfriend’s sister’s wedding in Table 19. Realizing she’s stuck at the loser table since being dumped by the best man, she thinks that the night can’t get any worse, but love may be on the horizon and her tablemates will help guide her. The PG-13 comedic drama stars Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson, June Squibb, Lisa Kudrow, Stephen Merchant and Tony Revolori. It plays for one hour and twenty-seven minutes.



A man is distraught after losing his young daughter in The Shack. Angry and upset, he begins to question his faith and falls into a depression. One day, he finds a letter in his mailbox that directs him to a shack in the Oregon woods. There, he finds three strangers that help bring hope back into his life. Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer star in the PG-13 drama. The film plays for two hours and twelve minutes.



A teenager with a seemingly perfect life begins to question how great it really is in Before I Fall. After one eventful night, she wakes up to find out that her day is replaying over and over again. As each day begins and ends exactly the same way, she begins to reevaluate how she’s been treating others and what really is important in her life, hoping that she’ll be able to see another day. The PG-13 drama is based on the Lauren Oliver novel of the same name. The mystery film runs for one hour and thirty-nine minutes.



If you see Logan this weekend, don’t put your 3D glasses away just yet. Next week, the action-packed new King Kong film, Kong: Skull Island enters 3D and IMAX 3D theaters.

