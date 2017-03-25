Trey Songz tossed into Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma feud

March 25 13:43 2017

Instead of letting the girl fight happen, Trey Songz jumped right in

Nicki Minaj has been very plain-spoken about her never-ending feud with Remy Ma. The two queens of rap have been dissing each other in freestyles and tracks since February.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trey Songz is now involved.

In Ma’s track “Shether” she references Songz bringing Minaj’s rapping credibility into play. She rapped “Only time you touch a trigga is when you f–ked Trey Songz.”

To no surprise, Minaj clapped back. She released multiple diss tracks along with a $500,000 bet that Ma couldn’t have a follow up diss within the next 72 hours.

Minaj didn’t stop there. In a since deleted tweet, she called out Songz.

“lol. Wut u SHOULD be saying is that it’s not true, seeing as it’s not…I done gotchu 6 million plaques,” she tweeted.

Songz did speak out on the matter after uploading a video in February.

According to E! News , Songz also stated Minaj has yet to apologize for lashing out on him over Twitter.

He stated, “No, she hasn’t, and Nicki, I love you. Nicki said she gave me six platinum, but let’s keep it real, Nicki ain’t had s–t before ‘Bottoms Up’.”





