Trump supporters capture Shia LaBeouf’s ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ flag

Third time is the charm right? Well, unless you’re Shia LaBeouf.

The actor turned activist launched his “He Will Not Divide Us” project for a third time. This time around he and his co-creators hung a white flag in an undisclosed location.

Like both times before, there was a live stream of this movement.

By leaving the location a secret they thought it would not be found. Wrong.

4Chan and 8Ch boards joined together to find the flag’s exact location and well “Capture the Flag.”

According to Get Rice, the groups discovered it’s location from airplanes flying around the scene. They were then able to find general coordinates leading to Greene County, Tennessee, by using flight and radar tracking.

They went to the area sounded a horn until it could be heard from the live stream. Finally, they found the flag using celestial mechanics.

But of course they could not just take the flag. They had to replace it with a “Make America Great Again” hat and T-shirt to really claim victory.

Will there be a fourth attempt? To date, New York and New Mexico have both been shut down. Mostly due to violence, assault and hate crimes.

LaBeouf’s live stream has since been disabled and he has yet to comment.