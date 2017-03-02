Tupac Shakur’s BMW on sale for $1.5 million

The antiques and memorabilia website called Moments in Time, has a new listing—the black BMW 750iL sedan of the late rapper Tupac Shakur for a $1.5 million price tag.

The listing claims this is the same vehicle that Shakur was shot in, on Sept. 7, 1996, when he was leaving a Las Vegas boxing match, on his way to a local nightclub.

According to the listing, the dealer is Nick Alexander Impor. The car was initially sold at a Los Angeles Police auction following the murder and has since changed hands multiple times.

The vehicle has been fully restored except for minor dents caused by the bullets and has traveled over 92,000 miles in its lifetime.

The $1.5 million price tag for a used 750iL BMW would break records for a resale of this model.

Shakur’s murder has remained unsolved for 21 years. On the evening it occurred Death Row Records founder Suge Knight was driving the west coast rapper and stopped at a red light. A white Cadillac pulled up alongside them, firing 14 shots into the BMW 7 Series. Six bullets hit Shakur, including one that punctured his lung. The rapper died in hospital six days later at the age of 25.

The murder case has generated endless controversies and spawned numerous theories about who was motivated to kill him. One theory posits that the murder was staged and that Shakur is still alive and in hiding.

Shakur will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April of this year, his first year of eligibility. (Current policy states an artist is eligible 25 years after the release of their first album).

Tupac’s biopic titled All Eyez On Me is set to open in theaters on June 16th. The release date of the film would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday.