Twitter reacts, slams TIME for tweet about Amal Clooney’s baby bump

Amal Clooney gave a powerful speech at the United Nations about sex slavery, ISIS and genocide but one publication, which focused on her baby bump and pregnancy style, is now getting trashed via social media over a tweet about that.

Someone at TIME thought it would be a good idea to ignore the extremely serious subject matter of Amal’s speech she gave to the UN on March 8, International Women’s Day and talk about her baby bump with this tweet: “Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations.”

Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations https://t.co/0Vkr8aad1D — TIME (@TIME) March 10, 2017

Well since Amal was actually there for “The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da’esh to Justice” the public wasn’t really thrilled about the tweet or the TIME Motto link to an article that began like this: “The mom-to-be (who also happens to be married to George Clooney) stepped out outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, showing off her baby bump in a dark gray pencil skirt and matching cropped blazer.”

Almost immediately after the tweet was sent out, came the wrath of Twitter to express displeasure with TIME’s post. Here are just some of the reactions of the heat TIME got.

@TIME seriously? She was at UN giving speech about genocide not "showing off her baby bump". Get your shit together — emmalu (@emmalu) March 10, 2017

@TIME That's all you guys have to say about an intelligent woman speaking out on atrocities in the world? — RobotBreakPlanet (@PlanetWalter) March 10, 2017

@TIME she was talking about sexual slavery and Isis. — Sophia Cannon (@SophiaCannon) March 10, 2017

@TIME You gotta be so embarrassed for this. She is a world-renowned human rights lawyer. — Kayla Tanenbaum (@KaylaTanenbaum) March 10, 2017

@TIME seriously?She is a world renowned #humanrights lawyer,delivering a powerful speech at #UN & you a NEWS magazine, talks about #babybump — Sandra Weitzel (@GreatLakesHello) March 10, 2017

@TIME fuck wrong with yall — Janie (@janie) March 10, 2017

TIME has not deleted the post or addressed the controversy surrounding the tweet. So while some may think it’s a harmless tweet, others are crying foul but the publication is not making any apologies for it. Several hours later though, TIME did put out a tweet linking to a TIME Motto article reporting on Amal’s speech only and the important topics she discussed.