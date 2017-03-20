Two dead bodies found in car of ‘RHONJ’ star Kim DePaola

Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola and investigators are now looking into a double murder.

TMZ noted that police found an Audi belonging to DePaola, which was set on fire with the bodies inside, in North Jersey over the weekend. The car is often used by Kim’s son, Chris and it was discovered in Paterson, New Jersey while he was out of town. Chris’s friend, Aaron Anderson, was last seen driving the vehicle after he dropped Chris off at the airport.

Neither Chris nor Anderson’s family have been able to get a hold of Aaron and police did not confirm if they believe he is one of the victims, who was shot execution style along with another man in the car, or if they believe he had something else to do with the shooting. Authorities did say that the crime is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

“I can’t tell you why we are treating it as a homicide, but we are treating it as a homicide,” police Capt. Richard Reyes said.

Neighbors in the area say they heard shots fired and then saw the car burst into flames.

After the news broke on Sunday, March 19, DePaola took to Instagram to let everyone that she and her son were okay and extended her condolences to the families of the victims who were killed.