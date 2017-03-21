Two people arrested after dead bodies were found in ‘RHONJ’ Kim DePaola’s car

Police in Paterson, New Jersey, have arrested two individuals in connection with a double murder that involved the Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola’s car.

ET noted that on Tuesday, law enforcement officials released a statement saying that they had arrested Clarence Williams, 26 and Gerry Thomas, 28 and charged each man with murder following the shooting and burning death of two other men inside DePaola’s Audi.

The victims, who were shot execution style in the car that was badly charred, were identified as Aaron Anderson, 27 and Antonio Vega, 25. They are both from Paterson and the former is actually friends with DePaola’s son, Chris.

As we previously reported, the Audi is often used by Chris and the gruesome discovery in the car was made while he was out of town. Anderson was actually last seen driving the vehicle when he dropped Chris off at the airport but after he left Chris, his family and friends were unable to get a hold of him and unsure of his whereabouts.

DePaolo offered a message of condolences to the victim’s families via Instagram.