Tyler Perry’s dad’s home completely destroyed in fire (Video)

A fire ripped through the home of Tyler Perry’s father on Monday, March 13 and completely destroyed the Greensburg, Louisiana house.

Local news station WAFB, reported that Perry’s father, Emmitt Perry, was home at the time of the blaze but luckily was able to escape without injury before the house was totally engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s department said that Emmitt heard crackling sounds in the attic around 8 p.m. When he walked outside he noticed smoke pouring out of his chimney. He attempted to call 911 but his daughter was arriving at the home at that same time and informed him that she already called.

“I made it out alive,” Perry said. “If it wouldn’t have happened then, me and my daughter would’ve probably been in there and we would have burned up.”

VIDEO: Emmitt Perry, @tylerperry's dad is okay after his home burned down in Greensburg, LA. Fire is under investigation. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/TEmjqBDCbW — Danielle WBRZ 📺 (@DJacksonTV) March 14, 2017

Several fire departments responded to the scene but because of how large the fire had become and because the structure could not be salvaged, they decided to let it burn out on it’s own.

WBRZ noted that at this time officials believe that the fire was sparked by an electrical issue. An investigation is currently underway.