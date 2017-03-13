Tyra Banks named as host to replace Nick Cannon on ‘America’s Got Talent’

After weeks of searching and rumors swirling about who Nick Cannon’s replacement would be on America’s Got Talent, NBC has announced that Tyra Banks will take over as the show’s host.

ET noted that the announcement was made by Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, on Sunday, March 12.

“Tyra is the complete package: Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart,” Telegdy said in a statement. “In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world.”

AGT also shared the news on the show’s Instagram page with a picture of Banks and the caption, “America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks!”

America, strike a pose. #AGT has a brand-new host! Welcome to the fam, @tyrabanks! A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@nbcagt) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

As we reported, the need for a new host began after Cannon suddenly quit last month. He explained in a lengthy social media post that his decision stemmed from being informed that NBC executives intended to terminate him over a racial joke he made during a comedy special on another network. He had hosted AGT since 2009.

Do you think Tyra is good choice to replace Cannon? Let us know below.