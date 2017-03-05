Ultimate Coffee Lovers Giveaway!

This giveaway is perfect for all of those coffee lovers out there. It comes with locally roasted organic coffees from Ventura County’s Esperti & Santa Barbara Roasting company.

I know what you might be saying, “Where’s the booze?!” Well, we know that not everyone drinks, and even if you do, you know you’ll need some coffee in the morning! We put this coffee lovers gift together for the drinkers and nondrinkers alike, hangovers be damned!

How do we know you’ll love it? Because we love coffee too! We put this BroBasket together for people like us, people that want to enjoy a hot cup of joe with a side of some tasty biscotti.

Courtesy of The Guys @ The BroBasket

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Everybody loves Coffee Time! – Retail Price – $54.95

The Contents

2 – Nonnis™ dark chocolate biscotti

1 – BroBasket Stainless Steel Travel Mug

1 – BroBasket classy black container

The Coffee

2 – Packages of Esperti local organic Coffee (3.2oz)

2 – Packages of Ragamuffin Coffee Roasters Local Coffee (3oz)

Sponsor: TheBroBasket.com

Number of Winners: 1

Multiple entries allowed