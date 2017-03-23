The unexpected ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion that makes us want a real one

The unexpected ‘Hannah Montana’ reunion that makes us want a real one
Instead of meeting to catch the limo out front, former Hannah Montana actors, Emily Osment and Jason Earles, ran into each other on a hike in Los Angeles. Neither Lily nor Jackson planned or expected to see one another during their morning workout.

As the two enjoyed a pleasant L.A. morning on Monday, March 20, they ran into each other which led to a mini reunion. Talk about a coincidence.

In fact, Emily tweeted a photo of the two together. In the pic, they hugged one another and she said, “Look who I ran into on my hike today!”

Almost immediately, fans took Twitter and demanded that there be a full Hannah Montana reunion. Some were even hysteric that Hannah’s BFF and older brother happened to run into each other randomly.

Remember that time that Lily and Jackson dated?

In Miley’s dreams of course.

Over 10 years ago, Hannah Montana aired for the first time and there has yet to be a reunion. But maybe this is the push that they needed and we’ve have been waiting for.





