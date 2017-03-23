Credit: YouTube
Instead of meeting to catch the limo out front, former Hannah Montana actors, Emily Osment and Jason Earles, ran into each other on a hike in Los Angeles. Neither Lily nor Jackson planned or expected to see one another during their morning workout.
As the two enjoyed a pleasant L.A. morning on Monday, March 20, they ran into each other which led to a mini reunion. Talk about a coincidence.
In fact, Emily tweeted a photo of the two together. In the pic, they hugged one another and she said, “Look who I ran into on my hike today!”
Look who I ran into on my hike today! @DukeofEarles pic.twitter.com/UsM53S8tPy
Almost immediately, fans took Twitter and demanded that there be a full Hannah Montana reunion. Some were even hysteric that Hannah’s BFF and older brother happened to run into each other randomly.
@EmilyOsment @DukeofEarles pic.twitter.com/ybr8yxF69N
@EmilyOsment @DukeofEarles WHERE’S OUR HANNAH MONTANA REUNION pic.twitter.com/nYW6Jm3iM6
Remember that time that Lily and Jackson dated?
@EmilyOsment @DukeofEarles MY SHIP IS RISING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/VEUBJXBbim
In Miley’s dreams of course.
Over 10 years ago, Hannah Montana aired for the first time and there has yet to be a reunion. But maybe this is the push that they needed and we’ve have been waiting for.
I am a Communication and English Literature double major with a concentration in Narrative Nonfiction Writing at Denison University. I am a pescatarian who loves sushi and mozzarella sticks. I like to run, read, draw, and write in my 'free' time, and I'm more of a cat person.
