‘Once Upon a Time’ Review: ‘Murder Most Foul’

I’m sure our beloved characters would like to think of things going back to normal now that Emma and Regina are back, but that’s not quite the case. Then again, what is normal for Storybrooke? A villain (or at least nemesis) lurking around waiting to kill one of the main characters and finding new impediments to true love every time you think someone might be on the road to happiness actually seem pretty typical.

So, let’s take a look at some key points from the episode “Murder Most Foul.” This episode focused on two main story lines: Charming trying to find out how his father died and Regina’s relationship with wish realm Robin. Along with those, we got to see a little interaction between Hook and Emma as well as Regina and Snow. There have been some interesting reactions to this episode, and we want to know what you think.

Captain Swan

Let’s start where the episode started. Hook, or Killian as he is being called more often now, bought an engagement ring, but wants David’s blessing before he gives it to Emma. I just have to say that Emma and Killian’s relationship has really boggled my mind since they returned from the Underworld. I couldn’t understand why they didn’t move in right away considering that’s what she wanted way back in Camelot. Also, why would she go to the Underworld to rescue him if she didn’t want to marry him? It’s like they just want to drag this relationship out to prove that Emma is still unsure of herself and what she wants after all this time. Is there a reason for that?

There are plenty of fans who ship Emma with someone else and would be happy if Captain Swan finally sank. It just doesn’t make sense with what the show has established previously. What do you guys think? I mean Prince Charming himself gave Killian his blessings for their marriage, but now that we see there is yet another dark secret, does that even matter? Will it change the course of both relationships?

Captain Charming

David and Killian have spent the last couple of years developing a friendship that centers around their mutual love for Emma. It may have started as a love-hate relationship, but it’s turned into quite the bromance. This episode threw a wrench in it when David asks Killian to sneak around behind Emma’s back and then help him get revenge on the person who killed his father. Poor Killian just wanted David to see him as a redeemed person worthy of his daughter’s hand in marriage and this pushed them back to the beginning of their relationship when David viewed Killian as just a pirate. At least that’s how it seemed to Killian.

I don’t think David really thought about it one way or the other. He was so obsessed with his father, he wasn’t thinking about anyone else. It gave Killian a chance to prove himself a changed man, only to find out that he was the one who killed David’s father, the one who committed the “murder most foul.” What?

So, here are some concerns: Can Killian keep this a secret? Will he keep it a secret? Does keeping it a secret protect the ones he loves from more unnecessary pain or create a base of lies that threatens all future engagements? In the preview for “Ill-boding Patterns,” we see Killian grapple with this decision as he talks to Archie. He says, “If I tell Emma what I did, she’s not going to want to marry me.”

Some fans think that this will mark the end of Captain Charming and possibly the end of Captain Swan. Others think that Captain Swan can weather any bumps by now, but still agree that this may be too much for David to accept. I’ve heard the theory that this caveat was included just to highlight how far Hook has come, but others are worried that this means this season will actually end rather bleakly for everyone. That seems to counter the show’s theme of hope, but it may set the foundation for Season 7. What do you think?

Oh, and how will all of this affect David and Emma’s relationship? There have been quite a few posts lamenting the lack of interaction between Emma and her parents. There’s also the rumors that Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin will be leaving the show at the end of the season, so what does that mean for Emma?

Outlaw Queen

Should the new Outlaw Queen be outlawed? As one fan pointed out, bringing Robin back was supposed to help bring some closure to the abrupt end of his relationship with Regina when he died. What’s happening, though, seems to be just more heartache for Regina. Is she supposed to learn a lesson about death? Didn’t she learn that with Daniel?

And if we’re going to talk about not bringing people back from the dead, then why did Killian come back?

I want to know what you guys think will happen with Regina and Robin of Locksley’s relationship, especially since the next episode synopsis suggests that all new Robin wants is to get away from her. Look at this sneak peek. Is he playing her?

More questions:

1. What does Zelena’s visit to Regina bode?

2. Is Beowulf’s sword, Hrunting, the same sword Gideon is fated to use to kill Emma? I think it is. Take a look at these pics and tell me what you think.

3. The sword was destroyed in Emma’s battle with Gideon, but can he put it back together to try again?

4. In this sneak peek, Beowulf says that Hrunting is enchanted with light magic. Even if Gideon repairs it, if it’s light magic, then wouldn’t it not kill Emma?

5. Can Gideon be persuaded to join forces with the heroes?

6. Will Rumbelle get back together, again?

7. Will Regina EVER find love?

Please share your questions and comments about “Murder Most Foul” and/or “Ill-boding Patterns.”