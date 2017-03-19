Urban Outfitters rips off Coachella, creates lawsuit

In the most hipster legal battle of the century, Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters.

In a suit filed on March 14, Coachella accused Urban Outfitters of trademark infringement.

The retail brand has upset the executives at Coachella by branding some of their clothes with the festival’s name. A shirt sold by Free People, a chain owned by the company, was selling online with a label calling it the “Coachella Valley Tunic.”

Coachella Is Suing Urban Outfitters for Using The Festival’s Name To Sell Tunics And Boots https://t.co/8f4WDgacMP pic.twitter.com/Mq4X0IuiEr — LAist (@LAist) March 16, 2017

The tunic is just one of the products being sold under the festival’s name. Free People has an entire line sold on Amazon that they’re calling “Bella Coachella.”

Coachella wants the company to stop profiting from their name. In the suit, Coachella has accused the retail company of trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition. Coachella wants Urban Outfitters to stop using their name and a cut of the profits made by the Coachella branded apparel.