Usher remembers his late stepson with emotional Instagram post

Screenshot via YouTube

March 30 16:55 2017

Usher took to social media to share a heartfelt post about his late stepson on what would have been the child’s 16th birthday.

The R&B singer fondly remembered Kile Ishmael Glover, who died in Jet Ski accident in July 2012.

“Though you’re gone you still live in my mind. The only thing we ran out of is time,” he wrote along with his stepson’s picture. “Since you left I ain’t been quite the same. I wonder if you miss me, do I make you proud. Know you’re watching me, I feel your spirit. I keep you right by my side. #Stronger Happy 16th Birthday, Kile$. We miss you.”

Usher was married to Kile’s mother, Tameka Foster, from 2007 to 2009. He married Grace Miguel in 2015.

Foster also paid tribute to Kile via Instagram on his birthday and shared a shot of the two of them together smiling and captioned it, “Road Dog!! I’m celebrating my boy ALL DAY today!! 🎉💃🏾😘💋🎂🎈🎈#KilesWorld #Sweet16.”

Road Dog!! I'm celebrating my boy ALL DAY today!! 🎉💃🏾😘💋🎂🎈🎈#KilesWorld #Sweet16

A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on

She also shared a few other emotional posts in honor of Kile’s birthday.

My Angel and I 😇 ❤ #KilesWorld

A post shared by Tameka Foster (@tamekafoster) on





  1. KD
    April 04, 03:51 #1 KD

    So sad, RIP, Kile.

