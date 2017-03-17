Victoria Beckham’s Target ad features Spice Girls song

Victoria Beckham’s collection for Target drops April 9, and we couldn’t be more excited.

As we’re counting down the days until we can get our hands on the pieces, feast your eyes on the designer’s latest commercial for the collection.

My first ever TV advert for #VBxTarget! So much fun with @targetstyle x VB See it now at victoriabeckham.com/target TURN IT UP and #spiceupyourlife 🔊 @willyvanderperre A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:50am PDT



Recognize that girl-power anthem? Fans of “Posh Spice” recognize British girl group Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” in the commercial, featuring the colorful collection from the retailer.

The mother of four told InStyle that her limited-edition collection was inspired by her daughter, Harper. In addition to telling a story, the collection really conjures up memories of mother-daughter bonding time.

“Harper cannot wait to wear her collection as well,” emphasizes Victoria.

Furthermore, the designer filmed an adorable Q&A session, featuring little girls asking her questions, like “What’s a Spice Girl?”

“The Spice Girls was a pop group, and we used to say, ‘Girl Power!’ all the time.” Victoria throws her hands up in signature peace signs. “And we thought girls were better than boys.”

Victoria also addresses the impact the group has made. “I’m really proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls, but I’m also proud of everything I have done with my brand,” she says.

“The campaign for Victoria Beckham for Target brings the collection to life beautifully,” states Mark Tritton, Target’s EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer. “It’s upbeat and energetic, which aligns perfectly with the aesthetic. We think Target guests will especially love the song and nod to Victoria’s time as a Spice Girl.

We have no doubt that this Target collaboration will be a favorite among the fashion-forward crowd. The 200-piece collection ranges from women’s clothing to toddlers. Check out the Victoria Beckham x Target collection here.