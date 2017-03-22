‘Walking Dead’ actor Steven Yeun becomes a father

Credit: YouTube

March 22 15:41 2017

The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his wife, Joana Pak, are new parents to baby boy.

Yeun, also formerly known as Glenn Rhee on AMC’s hit zombie-apocalypse show, has become father for the first time with his new bride.

The couple tied the knot back in December at Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Their bundle of joy, a boy, whose name has yet to be announced, was born on March 17. That’s right, Yeun’s son is a St. Patrick’s Day baby.

Last month, Yeun took to Instagram to show of his wife’s adorable growing baby bump.

🐝🐝

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on

And before that, he let fans get a glimpse of their small wedding.

🐝🐝. 📷: @ianjweldon

A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on

Pak is a photographer so of course she shared her own snapshots of the couple’s big day.

🙌🏻💋 @sohappitogether @studiomondine @urbanpalatela

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

🤹🏻‍♀️🤹🏻‍♂️ // 📷 @ianjweldon

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

But by far the most adorable Instagram post (until photos of their baby boy surface), was Pak’s picture of their dog in the baby’s bassinet from a few weeks ago. She captioned the post with paw print emojis.

🐾🐾

A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on

Their pooch was in for a real surprise.

Congrats to Yeun and Pak on the birth of their son!





