‘Walking Dead’ actor Steven Yeun becomes a father

The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his wife, Joana Pak, are new parents to baby boy.

Yeun, also formerly known as Glenn Rhee on AMC’s hit zombie-apocalypse show, has become father for the first time with his new bride.

The couple tied the knot back in December at Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Their bundle of joy, a boy, whose name has yet to be announced, was born on March 17. That’s right, Yeun’s son is a St. Patrick’s Day baby.

Last month, Yeun took to Instagram to show of his wife’s adorable growing baby bump.

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

And before that, he let fans get a glimpse of their small wedding.

🐝🐝. 📷: @ianjweldon A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Pak is a photographer so of course she shared her own snapshots of the couple’s big day.

🙌🏻💋 @sohappitogether @studiomondine @urbanpalatela A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

🤹🏻‍♀️🤹🏻‍♂️ // 📷 @ianjweldon A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Jan 10, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

But by far the most adorable Instagram post (until photos of their baby boy surface), was Pak’s picture of their dog in the baby’s bassinet from a few weeks ago. She captioned the post with paw print emojis.

🐾🐾 A post shared by Joana Pak (@jopakka) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Their pooch was in for a real surprise.

Congrats to Yeun and Pak on the birth of their son!