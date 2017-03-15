Want to feel like a teenager again? But with better judgment?

Menopause and peri-menopause symptoms can really affect your life – and can seriously impact your love life if you’re experiencing low libido, dryness, or painful intercourse. And many women suffer in silence because they are too shy to talk about it – even with their partner or doctor.

Well, now we have a solution – Damiva is here to change all that. They want you to live your best life – at any age. So, with cheeky humor, they’re helping women (and men) feel comfortable talking about this often-taboo subject. And honestly, ladies, you’re going to be in menopause for the rest of your life. So, for the 85% of women over 50 who are experiencing dryness and other symptoms that are making life uncomfortable, let’s bring back some of the joie de vivre and have fun again!

Visit Damiva.com to check out our all-natural, chemical- and hormone-free products: Mae, a vaginal suppository moisturizer, and Cleo, a lip balm for your other lips; both will make you feel like a teenager again – but with better judgment!

