The Weeknd and Selena Gomez unfollow Bella Hadid on Instagram

In this dizzy display of aversion with an ex, The Weeknd has chosen to unfollow his model ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid on Instagram.

This comes after Selena Gomez unfollowed the younger Hadid sister as well.

While both the “I Feel It Coming” singer and Gomez still follow Bella’s older sister, Gigi, it’s a tangled web of Taylor Swift’s squad members.

Bella and Gigi, on the other hand, still follow Selena’s beau and Gigi continues to follow the “It Ain’t Me” songstress, although Bella stopped following Selena back when news broke that The Weeknd and Selena were an item in January.

As we reported, that The Weeknd and Bella broke up back in November and there is much speculation that his music video, “I Feel It Coming,” is about Bella.

[New | Video]: Selena in The Weeknd’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/zgYqZpP8oD — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) March 19, 2017

Since the couple made headlines kissing each other at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, the pair has taken their romance to Italy, Amsterdam and Toronto, where The Weeknd rented out a whole theater for the two.

Most recently, the couple went on a date to the aquarium, where the singers documented their experiences on an Instagram story.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has been busy on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour, while Selena surprised a group of high school kids for the Step Up Foundation.