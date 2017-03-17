What’s new and leaving HULU – April 2017

Mark your calendars for April – HULU has another great lineup coming. And check out what’s leaving the platform and watch before it’s too late!

Available April 1

1408 (2007) (*Showtime)

A Horse Tale (2015)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Affliction (1998)

Almost Famous (2000)

America’s Sweethearts (2001) (*Showtime)

Bad Company (1995) (*Showtime)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) (*Showtime)

Ben Collins: Stunt Driver (2015)

Beyond the Sea (2004) (*Showtime)

The Big Empty (2003)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

The Burrowers (2009)

Cadillac Man (1990)



Call Me (1988)

Casual Encounters (2016)

Chaplin (1993)

Chosen (2016)

Company Man (2000) (*Showtime)

Cry Freedom (1987) (*Showtime)

Dancer (2016)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Deja vu (2006) (*Showtime)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) (*Showtime)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Election (1999)

The Ex (2006) (*Showtime)

Factory Girl (2006) (*Showtime)

Federal Hill (1994)

Felicia’s Journey (1999)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1997)

Fight to the Finish (2016)

Flyboys (2006)



Frankenstein (2004)

Furry Vengeance (2010) (*Showtime)

Gator (1976)

The Giant King (2015)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Endings (2005)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

The Hours (2002)

I Am Number Four (2011) (*Showtime)

I.Q. (1994)



In Old California (1942)

JFK (1991)

Kill Me Again (1989)

Kingdom of Blood (2016)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lincoln (2012) (*Showtime)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mighty Joe Young (1998) (*Showtime)



Miss Potter (2006) (*Showtime)

Mother’s Day (2016) (*Showtime)

Mr. Brooks (2007) (*Showtime)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008) (*Showtime)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of the Inferno (2016)



Payback (1999)

People Like Us (2012) (*Showtime)

The People vs. George Lucas (2011)

Pony Express (1953)

Premonition (2007) (*Showtime)

The Puffy Chair (2007)

Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)

Return of the Living Dead 4 (2006)

Return of the Living Dead 5 (2007)

Road Trip (2000)

Robocop (1987)



Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1992)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Serpico (1973)

Sexipede (2010) (*Showtime)

Scrooged (1988) (*Showtime)

Shaun of the Dead (2004) (*Showtime)

Sliver (1993)



The Spirit (2008) (*Showtime)

The Switch (2010)

Tale of Tales (2015) (*Showtime)

Tapeheads (1988)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Tommy Boy (1995)

Trail of Blood (2013)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008) (*Showtime)

Under the Sea (2009)

Usual Suspects (1995)

The Warriors (1979)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1998) (*Showtime)



Wicker Park (2004)

The Yards (2000) (*Showtime)

Available April 2

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Available April 4

Dimension 404: Series Premiere (RocketJump)

Precious Cargo (2016)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Available April 5

Preacher: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Prison Break: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

Available April 6

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics Ep. 4 (2017)

Available April 7

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds (2017) (*Showtime)

Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke (2017) (*Showtime)

Available April 8

Camp Lakebottom: Complete Season 1 (Disney XD)

First Dates: Series Premiere (NBC)

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

Beyond the Edge (2016)

Perfect in ’76 (2017) (*Showtime)

Available April 9

The Perfect Match (2016)

In A World (2013)

Available April 10

Swelter (2014)

Available April 13

Short Term 12 (2013)

Available April 14

The Babadook (2014)

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015) (*Showtime)

The Straight Story (1999) (*Showtime)

Available April 15

DOT: Complete Season 1A (Sprout)

Sid the Science Kid: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (PBS)

Sid the Science Kid: The Movie (2012)

Available April 18

Famous in Love: Series Premiere (ABC Family)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed Version) (Funimation)

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013)

Election Day: Lens Across America (2016)

Available April 19

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7 Premiere (ABC Family)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Den Brother (2010)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

Available April 21

LA Story: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Warpath (1951)

Available April 22

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

Available April 24

Top of the Lake: Complete Season 1 (Sundance TV)

Available April 25

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Series Premiere (Nat Geo)

Wayward Pines: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Available April 26

The Handmaid’s Tale: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 29

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 4 (Nickelodeon)

Here’s what is leaving Hulu in April:

April 2

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Tombstone (1993)

April 14

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Blank Check (1994)

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco (1996)

Homeward Bound: the Incredible Journey (1993)

April 19

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

April 30

Baby Boom (1987)

Born Romantic (2001)

Chocolat (2000)

Drop Zone (1994)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

I Went Down (1998)

Major League (1989)

Rent (2005)

Rob Roy (1995)

The Running Man (1987)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Soapdish (1991)

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)