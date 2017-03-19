Who will win ‘DWTS’ season 24? Ranking the contestants

Credit: ABC

Who will win ‘DWTS’ season 24? Ranking the contestants
March 19 11:03 2017
Prev1 of 13Next

Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off on Monday, March 20 and the competition is looking stiff.

The cast consists of a variety of celebs including actors, Olympians, professional athletes, comedians and reality TV stars. While some of the selections were expected, others were more intriguing picks.

Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan will serve as the seemingly obligatory Olympian representatives of the brood, while Bachelor Nick Viall continues the trend of former ABC frontmen strapping on their dancing shoes.

Erika Jayne will be the second housewife of RHOBH to compete in the past few years and David Ross and Rashad Jennings look to make MLB and the NFL proud when they hit the dance floor.

Some interesting outsider selections include bull rider, Bonner Bolton, and former professional dancer and Glee star, Heather Morris.

This season looks to be an exciting one and we can’t wait to watch it get started. Here’s our ranking of the contestants we believe have the best shot at taking home the mirror ball trophy.

Prev1 of 13Next




view more articles

About Article Author

Hannah Kaiser
Hannah Kaiser

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Attack on Central City’

‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Attack on Central City’

NBC in talks to revive ‘American Idol’

NBC in talks to revive ‘American Idol’

Queen Latifah talks Paris Jackson on ‘Star’ and ‘Living Single’ reboot

Queen Latifah talks Paris Jackson on ‘Star’ and ‘Living Single’ reboot

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.