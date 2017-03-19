Who will win ‘DWTS’ season 24? Ranking the contestants

Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off on Monday, March 20 and the competition is looking stiff.

The cast consists of a variety of celebs including actors, Olympians, professional athletes, comedians and reality TV stars. While some of the selections were expected, others were more intriguing picks.

Simone Biles and Nancy Kerrigan will serve as the seemingly obligatory Olympian representatives of the brood, while Bachelor Nick Viall continues the trend of former ABC frontmen strapping on their dancing shoes.

Erika Jayne will be the second housewife of RHOBH to compete in the past few years and David Ross and Rashad Jennings look to make MLB and the NFL proud when they hit the dance floor.

Some interesting outsider selections include bull rider, Bonner Bolton, and former professional dancer and Glee star, Heather Morris.

This season looks to be an exciting one and we can’t wait to watch it get started. Here’s our ranking of the contestants we believe have the best shot at taking home the mirror ball trophy.