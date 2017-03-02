Widow of Rodney Dangerfield disapproves of New York mural

The Rodney Dangerfield mural which features one of his most popular sayings, “I don’t get no respect,” apparently doesn’t live up to the quote, according to his widow Joan Dangerfield.

The New York Post reported that Joan had commissioned Italian artist Francesca Robicci to paint a mural of her late husband on a brick wall near Lefferts Boulevard in his neighborhood of Queens, New York. She provided Robicci with the picture she wanted done of him and $1,000 to get it accomplished, even though Robicci works for free.

However, the result was less than satisfactory in Joan’s eyes.

“As soon as I saw the image I laid out the revisions that I thought would help improve it,” Dangerfield said. “I tried for three months. I thought the only solution at this point was to have it painted over.”

Dangerfield’s lawyer even got involved, going as far as sending a letter to Robicci condemning the mural for having a “less-than-flattering” image of the late comedian and arguing that Rodney Dangerfield “deserves nothing but the highest respect.”

Robicci is heartbroken to find out that her work wasn’t well-received and says she is more than happy to fly back out and make the necessary revisions. Joan Dangerfield says she’ll give her a second chance to make revisions, but may also commission the help of another more experienced artist.