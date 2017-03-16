TLC’s ‘The Willis Family’ patriarch arraigned on 4 counts of child rape

Toby Willis, who is the patriarch of the Willis Clan country-folk band, was arraigned earlier this week on four counts of child rape.

The Tennessean reported that on Monday, March 13, a grand jury heard the case in which Willis plead not guilty to all the charges. His official plea date, however, won’t be until July as his trial is now set to begin on July 18.

The Willis Clan gained notoriety when they appeared on the ninth season of America’s Got Talent, where they reached the quarterfinals. The music family then gained even more of a following when they got their own reality show on TLC titled The Willis Family. The show ran for two seasons before it was canceled following Willis’ arrest in September for allegedly raping a girl between the age of 9 and 12 in 2004.

Willis and his wife, Brenda, have 12 children of their own and after his shocking arrest a source close to the family told People that they were “hurting” and leaning on one another to help cope.

“They are truly hurting and trying to figure out how to carry on with their lives,” the insider said.