Win an FDA cleared Theragrow for Ladies to regrow hair

For 40% of women who suffer with hair loss and the self-consciousness it leads to; finally, there is a discreet FDA cleared at-home product designed strictly for women. Theragrow™ is a helmet worn at home that harnesses the power of laser light to minimize hair loss and promote hair growth. It delivers the same precise wavelength and dosage of energy proven to rejuvenate hair follicles and effectively regrow hair.

Only lasers with a wavelength between 670 and 686 nanometers can penetrate deep enough to reach the base of the hair follicles and stimulate growth; a depth of 3 to 5 millimeters. No other light source, including devices using LED light, can achieve this.

By treating the base of hair follicles, Theragrow’s proprietary cold laser technology ensures the mitochondria – the energy generator of hair cells – is reactivated. The mitochondria then produce cell energy that is absorbed by hair follicles stimulating new hair growth.

More than half of women experience significant hair loss by age 50, but the process begins much earlier. Topical medications work for less than half of the women who try them and most women are not candidates for hair transplants.

“We are excited to provide a viable, cost-effective solution specifically for women who haven’t seen adequate results from topical treatments and cannot take the only prescription drug available because it is only FDA cleared for men. More than 90% of women in a recent user group reported positive results from treatments delivering the precise weekly amount of laser light energy you get with Theragrow,” explains Tamim Hamid Ph.D., Theragrow Inventor, CEO of Theradome Inc.

The lightweight Theragrow™ helmet houses 40 individual lasers. It provides maximum scalp coverage to treat all areas affected by androgenetic alopecia, the condition suffered by most women reporting hair loss.

After the first treatment the process of halting hair loss and rejuvenating your hair follicles to grow healthier, stronger, thicker hair begins. Laser light therapy targets the stem cells at the base of hair follicles. It’s working deep beneath the surface even before you see visible results.

Low-level laser light technology has been proven to: repair, improve and grow hair in women.

1-3 Months

• Reduced hair loss

• Increased hair thickness and density

2-6 Months

• Thicker hair

• Fuller overall body

6-9 Months

Visible new hair growth on top and crown of head

Answers to frequently asked questions

Q. How often do I have to use Theragrow™?

A. 20 minutes 4 times a week and you can watch TV, read, and work at a computer while you are wearing it.

Q. Does Theragrow™ make noise?

A. No it is quiet and cordless.

Q. Is Theragrow™ right for me?

A. Theragrow™ is an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter (OTC) medical device to promote hair growth in women with androgenetic alopecia, having Savin hair loss scale classifications I and II with Fitzpatrick skin types 1 to 4. Hair growth in skin tones 5 and 6 has not been documented. Hair growth in levels Frontal III, and Advanced has not been documented.

Q. What comes with my Theragrow™?

A. You get everything you need to start regrowing your hair right away, including a Quick Start Guide, instructions for use, foam pads to adjust for comfort and fit, and a micro-USB cable for charging.

Q. Is it safe?

A. Yes! Numerous studies confirm that low-level laser light therapy has no harmful side effects. However, we do not recommend using Theragrow™ if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or have been diagnosed with cancer. Consult your physician if you are concerned about underlying medical conditions.

Q. Can I use other treatments simultaneously?

A. Yes, you can use Theragrow™ while also using minoxidil or undergoing hair transplant procedures. You’ll find complete instructions and details in your Theragrow™ User Guide.

Q. How many times do I have to purchase Theragrow™?

A. It is a one time purchase. Owners will simply have to replace the batteries after 18-24 months.

Q. Do I have to keep using Theragrow™?

A. Yes, as with any low level laser therapy for hair growth, if you stop doing it, the problem will return. However once optimized results have been reached (generally accepted as a year of use) it is possible to reduce usage to two times per week for maintenance purposes.

Retail Price: $495.00

Theradome™, the maker of Theragrow™, is a medical therapy company located in Silicon Valley focused on developing the world’s most technologically advanced Laser Phototherapy (LPT) devices along with complementary, superior scalp products. Tamim Hamid, Theradome President and developer of Theragrow™, is a former NASA Scientist and Ph.D. Biomedical Engineer. Our company is committed to restoring health and confidence in people all around the globe by bringing affordable, clinical strength hair rejuvenation therapies into the home.

