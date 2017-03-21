Wyclef Jean handcuffed and detained by police in mistaken identity (Video)

It was a case of mistaken identity with musician Wyclef Jean after police in Los Angeles detained him believing he was their robbery suspect.

Jean took to Twitter early this morning and actually detailed the exact moment he was cuffed and detained after the LAPD mistook him for the real bandit.

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?” he tweeted along with the video of police next to him while he was detained.

The New York Times noted that the incident took place on Tuesday morning when officers stopped Jean near a gas station and immediately cuffed him without offering any type of explanation.

“I’m in L.A. right now coming from the studio with T-Baby and y’all see the police have handcuffs on me,” the rapper said in the 18-second clip. “They just took off my Haitian bandana. That’s what’s going on right now with Wyclef in L.A. right now. The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

Another cop eventually told his fellow officers that Jean was not their guy and he was released. Police say the suspect they were searching for was an black armed male wearing a dark colored hoodie with a red bandana like Jean and he was spotted fleeing in a vehicle similar to that of the Haitain superstar.

Jean released a string of tweets about what happened following his release and posted a video to Instagram in which he can be heard telling the cops that he intends to sue the police department over the matter.