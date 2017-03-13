Zac Posen won’t dress Melania or Ivanka Trump

Fashion designer Zac Posen won’t dress First Lady Melania Trump or First Daughter Ivanka Trump for as long as they’re in the White House.

In a new interview with the Daily Beast, Posen talked about his reasoning behind not wanting to dress these ladies or have any affiliation with the Trumps.

“I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen said. “I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store,” but he simply doesn’t want to design clothes for Melania or Ivanka. In the past, however, Posen dressed Ivanka for the 2015 White House Correspondents Dinner.

“There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me—deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood and women’s rights,” Posen went on to say. “These are just issues that are very close to my heart and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them.”

Posen isn’t the first designer who has refused to dress the Trumps, he joins several others including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Naeem Khan, Derek Lam, Phillip Lim, Sophie Theallet and Timo Weiland, all of whom do not want to be affiliated with the new First Family.