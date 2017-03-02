zCush March Matness Contest

The zCush Baby Nap Mat is a lightweight, cushiony mat designed in which to place a newborn for comfort & security. Soft, cute, and removable covers allow you to mix and match the mat with your baby’s accessories. And a side zipper lets you easily place your baby in and out. Everything is 100% machine-washable, We recommend five basic uses of the zCush Baby Nap Mat: For baby’s Naptime, of course, holding and safely passing your baby to show her off, playing with him in the comfort of your home or on a picnic blanket, cozily feeding her on the sofa or the park bench, and easily changing his diaper during daytime or in the middle of the night.

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive their choice of a zCush Berry Beginnings Baby Nap Mat OR a zCush Silky Sky Baby Nap Mat – retail value $49.99

Two (2) Runners-up – First runner-up will receive one (1) zCush Happy Hoot Baby Nap Mat – retail value $34.99; second runner-up will receive one (1) zCush Googly Green Baby Nap Mat – retail value $34.99

Sponsor: zCush LLC

Number of Winners: 3

Multiple entries allowed