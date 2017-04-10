Happy National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day!

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day is celebrated annually on April 2. This food holiday is a classic favorite for many individuals all over the world.

According to the National Day Calendar, the average American will have eaten more than 2,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school. If you don’t believe that, then you probably won’t believe that peanut butter was considered a delicacy in the early 1900s and was only served in New York City’s finest tea rooms.

It is believed that the first reference of peanut butter paired with jelly on bread was in the early 1900s. And in 1968, The J.M. Smucker Co. introduced Goober which is a jarred product that combined alternating vertical stripes of peanut butter and jelly.

Snack friendly for children and quick and easy for adults make this the perfect sandwich on the go. In fact, a healthy nut spread with low-sodium jelly on whole bread suggests to be a healthy balance of fats, carbohydrates and protein.

To observe this day, be sure to post on social media with the hashtag #PeanutButterAndJellyDay. Here are some creative and tasty ways to enjoy peanut butter and jelly today!