Aaron Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez doesn’t believe his client committed suicide, but was murdered

Most people were shocked to hear the news on Wednesday morning that Aaron Hernandez was found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell and one person that is certainly not buying it is his attorney, Jose Baez.

His lawyer, the same man who got Casey Anthony off of a murder charge in 2011, represented the former NFL star in his most recent trial for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Just last week, Hernandez was acquitted of the double murder charges and Baez said he was optimistic that he may be able to get his client’s initial murder conviction overturned. Therefore, Baez cannot piece together why the 27-year-old would take his own life now.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” Baez said in a statement to the Boston Herald. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death. We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation.”

Baez’s surprise that Hernandez would actually commit suicide is shared by the former tight end’s representative, Brian Murphy, who couldn’t make sense of the news because he thought it was something Hernandez would never do.

“Absolutely no chance he took his own life,” Murphy tweeted. “Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life.”

The Massachusetts Department of Corrections noted in it’s official statement announcing his death that Hernandez “hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.” However, the department said the investigation is ongoing.

Baez’s law firm will also conduct their own separate investigation into what happened.